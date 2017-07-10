Mum and daughter organise 14th annual Dog Show memorial

Dog owners will once again be coming together to remember a policeman who was killed in the line of duty later this month.

The 14th annual Ged Walker Memorial Dog Show will take place at West Park, Long Eaton on Sunday 23rd of July, with a minutes silence being held before the show opening at 10:30am.

Organised by the Old Park Farm Dog Training School and show managers Janet and daughter Jannet Wesley from Clifton, plus Sue Forman, the show has been held in memory of Ged Walker, a police constable with Nottinghamshire Police who was killed in 2003 after he was dragged through the streets of Bulwell attempting to remove the keys from the ignition of a car that was being stolen.

Janet Wesley, of Clifton, is a qualified dog trainer in Nottingham with over 30 years’ of experience in puppy management, obedience, agility and behavioural problems. In the past she has appeared on TV and is also the dog trainer on BBC Radio Nottingham.

The Dog Show is being held by dog people for dog people in recognition of his sacrifice while trying to uphold the Law.

This year, the show have invited other charities to stand stalls during the event, including the G.S.D.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the C.O.P.S and Help for Heroes charities.

For more information about the upcoming event, please visit www.gedwalker-memorialdogshow.co.uk/

Article by Thomas Hewitt.