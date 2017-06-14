MP keen for Broxtowe to take ‘full advantage’ of HS2

Re-elected Broxtowe MP Anna Soubry says she is keen for the borough to take “full advantage” of the planned high-speed rail link HS2.

Soubry was re-elected as MP for Broxtowe in June’s General Election and actually increased her vote to 25,983 – an increase of 1.6%.

However, there was a large increase in the Labour vote for candidate Greg Marshall who tallied 25,120, meaning Soubry won by the small matter of 863 votes.

Upon being re-elected, Soubry was critical of the performance of Prime Minister Theresa May, but quickly set out what she would deliver to her local constituency.

The proposed HS2 East Midlands hub will be situated in Toton at the site of Toton Sidings – and the journey time to London is expected to be 51 minutes.

Soubry said: “I will continue to champion Broxtowe. I will lead in the constituency to ensure we take full advantage of HS2 coming to Toton Sidings.

“I will continue to work with the Neighbourhood Forum, so people throughout Toton, Chilwell Meadows and Chilwell can plan the very best future for the area.”

One of the major concerns for the local area is the proposed 80-foot viaduct in Trowell.

This would be built close to houses in Trowell Park and would cross high over Stapleford Road and past houses on Nottingham Road.

Soubry continued: “In early July I will bring together all the relevant parties.

“This will include HS2, the Ministry of Defence, local councils and the Forum for a half-day convention to ensure we are able to get the very best outcomes for the area.

“I will continue to campaign against a viaduct to deliver the HS2 route through Trowell and for better compensation for everyone on the route in Stapleford, Trowell, Strelley Village and Nuthall.”

Some concerned residents in the area have set up a website called Stop HS2.

John said: “Our main objection to this project is the huge amount of money required for something we don’t really need.

“Money that would serve far more deserving cases much better.

“The government have commissioned studies to assess the effects of HS2.

“The studies have warned against several pitfalls, but the government has chosen to carry on regardless.”