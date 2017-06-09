More success for local runner Lizzy

A youngster from Gamston is making a storm in the world of running with some fantastic achievements in the last few months.

Lizzy Edge, a Year 8 pupil at Rushcliffe School finished third in the English Cross Country Championship, after finishing second in the National Triathlon Championship last September.

She has since gone up and finished third in the under-13 girls section of the London Mini-Marathon British Road Race Championship.

Lizzy was racing for East Midlands team who also finished second in the U13 girls team, with four athletes in top 25.