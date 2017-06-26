More success for Becket Rowing Club

At the Peterborough Junior Championships, Becket Rowing Club’s rookie scullers Keji Junaid and Ruby Penn from Nottingham Girls High School rowed a stormer to win gold in the JU13 Double Sculls.

On the 1000-metre four-abreast course, racing in Becket RC colours on the outside lane 1, they diced with the bank all the way, always just steering enough away from the reeds, to squeeze home by a nail-biting 0.4 seconds.

Earlier, JU15 double scullers Jasmine Brankin and Darcey McKean fought nip and tuck with the tough crew from Rob Roy BC to finally prevail, winning gold by half a length in a time within an ace of the record.

Back home in Nottingham at the British Rowing trials for the 2017 GB team to race France, JU16 double scullers Mia O’Donnell and Olivia Bates secured selection to race the French team at the match to be held on London Docks on 13th July.

This was a hard-fought victory requiring not one but two re-rows in the teeth of the headwind to clinch a result against formidable rivals Northwich RC.

This year sees the 10th consecutive selection to the GB/France match for a Nottingham-based club crew, trained primarily on the lake at the National Water Sports Centre.