MOJO Group announce Nottingham Launch!

MOJO are proud to be bringing their northern charm to Nottingham in July 2017 with the launch of their newest bar.

Combining an American dive bar vibe with great liquor, eats and rock n’ roll music from the last six decades – MOJO offers a slick, high octane environment for everyone. Since opening in 1996, MOJO has earned its stripes as one of the country’s best bars and is constantly reviewing its offering to meet with the needs and desires of its guests. After 21 years, the brand’s flagship in Leeds has become a city institution, as have the subsequent bars in Manchester and Liverpool, renowned for fantastic drinks, great food and a truly good time. The last time that the MOJO group opened a new bar was in Liverpool in 2008, when the cast of Hollyoaks fell off the bar.

Their venue in Nottingham will signify a new era for the brand, being the most ambitious of the four sites. MOJO will take up residence on Hockley’s Thurland Street. The Grade II listed former Corn Exchange building was built in 1850 and designed by Thomas Chambers Hine – the same guy responsible for the versions of the castle and Galleries of Justice buildings we know and love today. The opening of MOJO will see the space being used for the first time since the departure of Jongleurs in 2012.

MOJO has been world-renowned for serving up great drinks delivered with fantastic service to the best late night rock n’ roll soundtrack in town – their Food for the Soul menu is the latest addition to the offering.

To make the most of the busy lunch trade, MOJO will open daily from 11:30am with a promise of food on your table within 20 minutes of ordering – if not, it’s on the house. Lunchtime specials will include MOJO’s triple grilled cheese, or philly steak sandwich, as well as a range of fully loaded spuds, topped with pulled pork and jalapeño sour cream, or house smoked pit beans with cheese.

MOJO Director, Mal Evans, says “This is our first new site in almost ten years, and with our new Head Office in Leeds up and running, it’s never been a more exciting time for us. We’re trying to bring MOJO to more people without being a big brand, and that comes down to where we choose to open. Our relationship with Nottingham, its nightlife, and focus on independents made it the obvious choice.”