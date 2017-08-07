Moderns Colts are a big hit Down Under

Jack Pearson and Musa Moyo, two youngsters from Nottingham Moderns Rugby Club in Wilford, have been making a big impression Down Under with the Eastern Suburbs Rugby Club in Sydney, Australia.

Jack and Musa, who came through the Moderns junior section and its links with the city secondary schools, were offered the chance to go to Australia by Mike Penistone, an ex-Moderns captain.

Mike now works as a professional coach in Australia. Eastern Suburbs are one of the biggest clubs in Sydney and provide players for the New South Wales Waratahs and the Australian national team.

Their Colts section is massive with over 100 players competing for places in the different teams.

The youngsters have settled into the Eastern Suburbs club and have made many friends.

The rugby has gone very well and Jack has moved up through the sides and is now playing for Easts Colts 2s, who are second in their league and look like making the national play-offs.

Musa, who arrived in Sydney slightly later than Jack, is also doing very well and is a bit of a cult hero with the supporters.

Mike Penistone said: “If Musa scores a try, you will hear the cheers back in Nottingham.”

The pair have both improved their skill level and specialist technique for their positions, have impressed everyone with their commitment and dedication.

They never miss training and always give 100%. They are also frequently to be found in the club’s gym.

Mike Doyle, one of the Eastern suburbs coaches who is also a NSW Warratah’s pathway coach, has been very impressed with both boys and said they were “well-mannered polite, enthusiastic and very popular with all the coaching staff and players”.

Both boys have also settled into the Aussie way of life, but this wasn’t too difficult as their accommodation is in the famous Bondi Beach.

As well as playing rugby, both have jobs to support their active social life.

Alistair Clark, who was the boys’ coach at Moderns said: “Everyone at the club is very proud of both boys and pleased with the success of this new venture.

“We are already planning for next year and hoping that we will be able to provide two more lads with the same opportunity.”