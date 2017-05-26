Minister gives Cotgrave Methodist Church a ‘push’ with their fundraising

Six intrepid members of Cotgrave Methodist Church, including the Reverend David Haywood, are undertaking a sponsored parachute jump.

They will jump from a height of 14,000 feet at Langar Airfield in aid of the community engagement project Opening Doors.

The project will refurbish the premises to enable wider mission and outreach into the community.

Revd David Haywood said: “The community at Cotgrave Methodist Church have been amazing with their fundraising efforts so far.

“They need £472,000 for the project and they have raised £340,000.

“I said to them, ‘let’s have one final push to get to the total and get the work started’.

“I didn’t mean being pushed out of a plane though.

“But I am all for it and helping them create an amazing space for the church and the local community.”

The five priorities for the refurbished building are…

Disabled access to the whole premises.

Welcoming spaces for church and community activities, including youth groups, luncheon clubs for isolated people and breakfast clubs.

Independent rooms for small and large groups

Environmentally friendly building with reduced running costs.

Multi-purpose worship area, creating a space for all to worship.

People can donate to the project at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/CotgraveMethodistChurch.