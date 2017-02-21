Memory Café in Beeston receives £400 donation

Beeston Memory Café were delighted to take receipt of a very generous £400 raised by the crew on the Douglas Oil Platform in the Irish Sea, fully supported by the Petrofac Oil Company. It was presented by Paul Gavigan and gratefully received by Janet Patrick, Chair of the Beeston Memory Café Committee, at one of their regular meetings at the Resource Centre, Middle Street on 9th February 2017.

The Beeston Memory Café was started three years ago by a group of local people who saw the need for supportive, understanding facilities for those living at home with a dementia and for their carers. Since then it has gone from strength to strength and is now a registered charity (No: 1169865) meeting on the first, second and fourth Thursday every month.

Activities, information and support are offered by a team of trained, friendly volunteers and there is a regular programme of activities and entertainment. Activities to date have included music and movement, singing, working with clay and story telling. Quieter table games and chat are offered on the first Thursday of the month.

The Memory Café meets at the Resource Centre, Middle Street, Beeston, which is convenient for bus and tram stops and easily accessible for those with limited mobility. It is a warm and welcoming place with a café and art on display.