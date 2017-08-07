Memories of the Winning Post as pub is demolished

Another pub in Clifton has been lost for good following the demolition of the Winning Post.

Eight new houses are proposed for the site on Farnborough Road.

Cecelia Olive said: “I had been going in it for years with all my family had my wedding reception there four years ago. I will miss this pub. We loved it and always had great times – happy memories with family and great friends.”

Chantel Garner said: “I’m only 28 and I have such fond memories of this pub as a young girl. I would visit my nan on a Saturday afternoon. We would go in the back room and my nan and friends would play cards, while us kids ran wild in the back yard. It’s so sad to see it go.”

Family is at the heart of many memories from local residents and it is clear the pub is a place many will never forget.

Anne-Marie Newbury-Gill said: “I am sad its gone. It was my late grandad’s second home. The car carrying his coffin even pulled into the car park and stopped as it was said he could never pass without popping in.”

Kay Newbury said: “My father-in-law’s ashes were scattered there and in the Mersey, the place he was born. I think he would be mad they are knocking his pub down. I met my hubby there and had some great nights with all the groups on. I would love a little memento of the place.”

Sue Starling said: “My mum was a barmaid in the seventies. I also remember the 60s when there was waiter service in the back room.”

Nicola Richardson said: “My grandad Stan ‘Cookie’ Cooke was a regular in the Winning Post. He was a member of the dominoes team for many years and had many friends in there. When we lost him eight years ago, he had one last trip round the car park before we headed to Wilford Hill.”

Shirley Sherriff said: “My parents Phil and Grace Cross were regulars for years. I joined the dart team when old enough. I have great memories of the Winning Post.”

Chris Watson said: “I was told a story recently that when the land for Clifton was sold and agreements was being made, it was on the understanding that for every church that’s built on the land for people of different faiths they should also build a meeting place for all the none believers.

“So, for every type of worshiping building we also got a public house and apparently this was written with in the deeds of the then farm land. I’m not sure if this is correct but if it is it’s a wonderful and interesting story. It’s a shame we are losing our little bit of history and very sad the people’s church will be the next to go.”

Photo credits: Dwayne Litchfield, Wendy Sheldon and Chris Ellis