Memories of RAF Balderton 

By Pete Stevens

The RAF Balderton research group was formed in February 2016 by myself Pete Stevens and Leighton Topham, along with his partner Debbie Taylor after I started a Facebook page.

Since then, the group as grown with the addition of Ashley Irons, Shaun Noble, Colin Savill and Jackie Hall. We have just released a DVD compiled for us by Ashley and we have a book due soon, written by Colin who has already written the history of RAF Winthorpe and Newark Air Museum.

The airfield opened in June 1941 and used as a satellite airfield for RAF Finningley with 25 Operational Training Unit flying Handley Page Hampdens. Then in December 1941, 408 (Goose) Squadron Royal Canadian Airforce moved from RAF Syerston, again flying the Hampden using the grass runways.

Their first operational flight from RAF Balderton was on the 10th December and was a daylight bombing raid on the airfield at Leeuwarden. They remained at Balderton until the 15th September 1942.

During this time they flew 1,022 operational sorties and lost 38 aircraft and 136 airmen. The airfield then closed for operations until the concrete runways were completed.

After the completion of the concrete runways, Sir Frank Whittle arrived with the Jet Trials Unit and the locals reported seeing a strange aircraft with no engines flying over the area making a very strange noise.

Also during this time, No5 Lancaster finishing school operated from the airfield and it was from this school that Sir Leonard Cheshire honed his skills on the big four-engine bomber.

Early in 1944, the airfield was handed over to the USAAF and became AAF Station 482. Over the period February to September 1944, the Americans operated the C37 Sky-train, along with the Waco Glider.

On September 17th, the first wave of 30 C47s left Balderton loaded with paratroopers bound for Holland on Operation Market Garden. The second wave of 50 C47s towing Waco gliders left later in the day losing only one aircraft and one aircrew.

Late in September 1944, the airfield was handed back to the RAF and with that saw the arrival of the newly-formed 227 Squadron RAF with their Lancasters.

Their first operational flight was on 28th October with 18 aircraft on a bombing attack on Bremen.

227 Squadron stayed at Balderton until 5th April 1945 and then moved to RAF Strubby. During their time at Balderton, 227 Squadron flew 717 operational sorties with the loss of 14 Lancasters and 62 aircrew.

The airfield closed for operations in April 1945 and bombs were stored on the runways until 1947. The airfield was sold in 1954.

During the years RAF Balderton was operational, a total of 214 airmen and civilians lost their lives. This number is not set in stone as the research into the airfield and the effect it had on the local community continues.

There could have been nothing more tragic when on the night of the 16th August 1941 a Handley Page Hampden crashed into three houses on London Road, killing six of Mr and Mrs Brumpton’s children as they slept in their beds.

