McCann wins coveted RoSPA Gold Award for second consecutive year

Chilwell-based civil and electrical engineering firm, McCann, has plenty to celebrate after being announced as a Gold award-winner at the impending RoSPA Health and Safety Awards for the second year in a row.

The company has achieved the Gold award in the prestigious annual scheme run by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).

McCann will be presented with the award during a ceremony at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole hotel on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. The award was achieved during a special year for family-safety charity RoSPA, as it celebrates its centenary. It is also a landmark year for McCann, as the company celebrates its 50th year in business within the civil and electrical engineering sector.

Through the RoSPA Awards scheme, which is open to businesses and organisations of all types and sizes from across the UK and overseas, judges consider entrants’ overarching occupational health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement. The award is now in its 61st year.

McCann was crowned with the same award in 2016 and the company prides itself on a strong internal ‘health and safety culture’ – reflected by an impeccable accident frequency rate (AFR) for RIDDOR reportable accidents, which has stood at zero for 1,682,326 consecutive hours.

John McCann, Managing Director at McCann, said: “To be credited with the RoSPA Gold Award for the second year running is testament to the hard work and equally high standards set at McCann when it comes to health and safety. We pride ourselves on an ethos which prioritises the wellbeing of our staff and indeed anyone involved with a project – and this is a mentality we will continue to build on in the future”.

Julia Small, RoSPA’s head of awards and events, said: “The RoSPA Awards are the most prestigious in the world of occupational health and safety, and held in high regard around the world, as winning one demonstrates an organisation’s commitment to maintaining an excellent health and safety record. Achieving the standard required is no mean feat.

“This is a special year in the history of RoSPA, and we congratulate all of our winners in this, our centenary year.”