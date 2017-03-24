Marquee will be alive with sound of music at show

Jazz, brass, and classical music will ring out from Newark Showground this May when the Nottinghamshire County Show returns for its annual fixture.

An array of talented musicians from across Nottinghamshire will be taking to the stage at the show on 13 and 14 May to entertain thousands of visitors.

Performing for the first time at the show on 14 May is the Mansfield & District Male Voice Choir (MDMVC). The choir, which started up in 1944, now has 55 members.

Geoff Mansfield, concert and events manager of the MDMVC, said: “We are gearing up to perform at the 2017 show and we are really excited as this is our first time. We work extremely hard and have a high level of commitment. We are very proud to be a mixed age choir but we are always on the lookout for new talent and would like to encourage more young voices to join us.

“It is shaping up to be a busy year for us as we have just booked to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in 2018 and we will be performing at Hull’s City of Culture celebrations. As the first agricultural show of the season, we are looking forward to unveiling our songs at the show.”

The 50-strong team from the Nottinghamshire Police Band is to be the first performance on the stage at the show. Established in 1887, the band is formed of volunteer musicians including serving police officers and supports a number of local and national charities like the National Police Aid Convoy, Help for Heroes, The Royal British Legion and Scouts by performing at events across the year.

Gabrielle Burgin Lister, music consultant for the show, said she is thrilled to be bringing about a full line up to the event.

“Since launching in 2015 the Music Marquee has hugely grown in popularity and already I have performers putting their names down for the 2018 show. We are very lucky to have such talented people from across the county and further afield attend and who want to perform,” Gabrielle said.

“As it is now gaining momentum, we are on the lookout for sponsors of the Music Marquee to support the talent and retain it as a feature of the show. Any music lovers or businesses out there who want to support the work of the many varied and talented musicians would be very welcome.

“We are also thrilled to announce that we will be launching Saturday Evening Music for our members in the Ringside Bar this year. There really will be something for everyone to enjoy at the show.”

Other performances across the two-day event include Just Sing! from Newark, Choir of the Parish Church of St Mary Magdalene in Newark, the Hope Community Gospel Choir, Trent University ‘Jazz on Trent’, Notts Music Hub, Lincolnshire Hospitals Band and Worksop College ‘Berts’ Big Band.

For more information and to purchase advanced tickets to the show visit www.nottinghamshirecountyshow.comor call 01636 705796.

Advanced tickets cost £10 for adults (£15 on the gate), members and children under 17 go free.