Mandy is finalist in Inspirational Women of the Year award

Local resident Mandy Smith was named as a finalist in the Inspirational Woman of the Year award.

Mandy, 63, works at Beeston’s Pastiche Therapy Centre and is an

accredited Cambridge Weight Plan (CWP) Independent Consultant

After a role as facilities manager for Games Workshop for 13 years, where Mandy designed, project managed and opened a 400-capacity bar Bugman’s Bar and also a 200-seat staff and visitor restaurant, which was taking £1m per year, she decided to become a CWP consultant.

But that’s only the beginning of her story. Mandy takes up her inspirational story…

“I lost four stone with CWP in 2006 and was so impressed with the results that I became a consultant,” Mandy said. “Within 12 months I was running a very successful business from my dining room in Chilwell and still working full time.

“Within a few months I had to branch out and I rented a room in the Pastiche Therapy Centre, 110 High Road Beeston. I was seeing a total of about 60 people a week at this time, many of which came from Boots and the Post Office.

“In August 2007 – and after discussion with the Australian distributor of CWP – I took the opportunity to be the first Cambridge Weight Plan Consulting business in Victoria, Australia. In 2007, I handed in my notice at Games Workshop, handed my very successful CWP business to my team and left for Australia. I was 54 and started my new business in a new country.

“By the end of 2011, I had the largest Independent CWP business in Australia and in early 2012 I won the prestigious Consultant of the Year. In 2012, I was training all new consultants and in 2013 I became consultant support manager for Australia.

“In 2011, I was diagnosed with a malignant melanoma and in 2013 I was diagnosed with lung cancer and had surgery – not a pleasant experience as you can imagine.

“In 2014, I was ill yet again but still continued to run a very successful business and my husband and family wanted me to return to the UK, so I sold my successful business and flew back to the UK.

“Within a few weeks I’d stated again as a CWP consultant starting all over again with just one client. By far this was the hardest thing I had to do. Starting a new business for the third time at the age of 61. What was I thinking?

“Well I did start all over again and two years later I’m doing what I love the most and supporting wonderful people both clients and consultants.

“My illness – well it’s not a real factor to be honest – but it was just another thing I had to deal with. I had skin cancer and lung cancer. I’m still under supervision so to speak and I’m doing really well.

“I was shocked and surprised when I received the email telling me of the nomination for Women of the Year. It was a fabulous night and I was so pleased to have been a runner-up. All I can say about this is that I was there because of my amazing clients.

“Earlier this year I got in touch with the owners of Pastiche Therapy Centre and asked if they had a spare room. They invited me back with open arms and I’m so happy working there.

“I’m there one day a week at the moment but hope to increase it to two days in the new year. By February 2017, I’ll have been a consultant for 10 years and I’ve loved every min of it. I cant imagine doing anything else to be honest.”