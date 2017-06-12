Man jailed for West Bridgford ATM scam

A man has been jailed for six months after admitting being involved in an ATM scam in West Bridgford.

Petko Petkov pleaded guilty of going “equipped for theft” when on trial at Nottingham Magistrates Court.

He will also pay a £115 victim surcharge as compensation.

PC Paul Henson of Nottinghamshire Police said: “We’d like to thank the member of the public who alerted us to this man who was acting suspiciously around the ATM at the TSB Bank in Tudor Square.

“The member of the public was aware this machine had been targeted due to previously-issued media appeals and therefore contacted the police immediately.”

Petkov was in possession of a hand-held chip and PIN machine and small tools which were used to retrieve trapped cards.

Devices known as skimmers are inserted into ATMs and can trap, read or copy bank card and details.

PC Henson continued: “Our officers worked with TSB and obtained CCTV of Petkov retrieving a trapped card from the machine.

“Nottinghamshire Police would remind people to be vigilant and to shield their PIN numbers when using cash machines as this can prevent recording devices from capturing the information.”

Nottinghamshire Police have issued further steps people can take to prevent this type of fraud from occurring.

These include checking the ATM for anything suspicious, covering up your PIN, be aware of your surroundings, check your account regularly and inform your bank if any unauthorised transactions are made.

Article by Ryan Benjamin.