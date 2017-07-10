Make some noise for this year’s Clifton Music Festival

The 17th annual Clifton Music Festival is once coming to the area later this month.

It will be held at St Mary’s Church, in Clifton Village, from Thursday, July 13, to Saturday, July 15.

Performers include Jill Barker and friends on Thursday, as well as traditional jazz artists The Gypsy Trio on Friday and orchestral group the Helix Ensemble on Saturday. All performances start at 7.30pm.

The event has been organised by Clare Ashton in memory of her husband Mike, who was a member of St Mary’s Church where the event is being held.

Mr Ashton, who died from prostate cancer in 2014, regularly organised concerts for St Mary’s, often as part of the annual Clifton Music Festival.

Over recent years St. Mary’s has staged many concerts. The Clifton Music Festival in its present form began in 2001 and is now an established part of life in the community.

The Festivals have gathered a variety of performers ranging from fine soloists, choirs, classical orchestras, light opera, jazz ensembles, folk groups and even big band swing,

The proceeds from the Festival will be used to help maintain the fabric of the building and the upkeep of the church.

A spokesperson from the church said. “We are very fortunate to be able to stage our Festivals in this ancient Church.

“Our aim is clear. We wish to encourage as many people as possible to experience quality performance within a welcoming atmosphere on pleasant surroundings.

“We are sure that this years Music Festival will continue the high standards set in previous years and we are most grateful to all those performing for our enjoyment.”

Tickets are £10 for adults expect for Saturdays event which are £12, and £5 for under 16-year-olds. For further information, call the ticket office on 0115 921 3937.

By Thomas Hewitt.