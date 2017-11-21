Magnus staff and students join forces to support Beaumond House Community Hospice appeal

Staff and students from Magnus Church of England Academy have joined forces to support Newark’s Beaumond House Community Hospice in its appeal for new beds.

Various events were organised during the Academy’s fundraising week including a student against staff football match and a mammoth 200 mile in-a-day cycling challenge.

The cycling challenge, organised and completed by Sixth Form students Stefan Astle (Head Boy), Chloe Maxted (Head Girl), Alex Clack and Emily Baker, saw students taking turns on exercise bikes in an exhausting effort to raise money for the good cause and successfully reaching their 200-mile target during the day. Not content with that, Head Girl Chloe Maxted also organised a blue themed quiz for the ’Be Bright Blue for Beaumond House Campaign’.

Chloe said the cycling challenge had tested their mettle! “It was really hard work and we were all very tired by the end of the day. But knowing we were doing it to help the Hospice and the people who benefit from their services kept us all going to smash our 200-mile target.”

The Staff vs Sixth Form football match was a competitive business as in previous events, Teachers were the three time winners. Student Kieran-Lee Schindler was first to score giving Sixth Form an early lead, but Mr Holmes scored a great goal to equalise. Kasey Roberts took on Mr McNeill to make it 2-1, closely followed by another goal from Mr Holmes. By half time, the Staff were trailing 3-2 after Callum Chilvers got the ball past Mr Hall. Mr McNeill suffered an injury shortly before half time but managed to struggle back on to the pitch to play the second half. Mr Semmelroth scored the final goal, taking it to 3-3 at full time. Year 11 student and qualified referee Alvaro Escolano deserves special recognition for his ability to referee the highly charged match which ended on a draw. Staff are said to be keen for a rematch early next year!

The total amount raised so far by Magnus Church of England Academy for the Beaumond House is £87.84. Anyone wanting to donate to Beaumond House’s campaign to raise £10,000 for new specialised beds and mattresses, can do so on their Just Giving campaign.