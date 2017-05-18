Magnus C of E Academy hosts Spelling Bee for primary school pupils

Magnus Church of England Academy has hosted a Key Stage 2 Spelling Bee for pupils from two local Newark primary schools.

Four teams from Mount Church of England Primary School and William Gladstone Church of England Primary Academy competed in both solo and team competitions with the winners in each category coming from a victorious Mount C of E Primary School.

Jane Johnson, librarian at Magnus Church of England Academy, said: “I was amazed by the enthusiasm and commitment of the pupils who took part.

“All of the contestants worked very hard preparing for the event; not just memorising words, but also learning roots, pronunciations and definitions. I hope that taking part will help them become better readers and writers.”

The solo competition was a close fought affair between Kyian Banner and fellow Mount pupil Kaylin Ainscough, with Kyian becoming the 2017 Spelling Bee Champion. The Mount pupils also won their team competition and scored an amazing 100%.

Head teacher at Magnus Church of England Academy, Anna Martin, said: “We were delighted with the high standards on show in the competition and everyone that took part should be very pleased with their efforts.

“The children were a credit to their schools and behaved very professionally throughout and with a creditable sense of sportsmanship towards each other. A big well done to everyone that joined us and hearty congratulations to the winners at Mount Church of England Primary School.”