Magical moments at Kingfisher Court Care Home open day

It all began at 12pm when most of us ventured out in to the garden to enjoy the sun and a luscious BBQ.

Some of us decided to get involved and set the theme by playing the blow-up guitars and wearing the teddy boy hats, which was a lot of good fun and made us all giggle.

We then got to enjoy the hot dogs and burgers prepared by our lovely chef.

The conversation flowed as we enjoyed our stunning garden and listened to some music from the 50s. This was obviously helped with the aid of a few shandies.

Then 1:30pm arrived and we were all really excited for the Elvis Presley act that was due at 2pm. We all made our way back inside to the main lounge to get comfortable.

The introductory music came on and with some suspense Elvis entered the room.

Initial thoughts from the men were “yeah he’s alright”, but the women what can I say – Elvis was ticking all the right boxes for them. I can’t repeat what some of them were saying but they were definitely smitten.

It was a fantastic vibe and Elvis toured the room as he sang. He also posed for photos with the residents and staff which made everyone’s day.

Some of the staff were dressed up and began dancing, so some of us joined in with them. The atmosphere was great. People were clapping their hands and tapping their feet and singing along with all the songs.

Elvis even sang requests from us. We had people bopping all over the home, even down the corridors and in the conservatory, wherever the music could be heard people were dancing.

For those of us that didn’t want to listen to the music, we went into the dining room and had a game of bowls that had been set up in there. This was also great fun and you could hear laughter and cheering around the home.

Soon 3:30pm soon came upon us and Elvis had to leave the building, by gosh doesn’t time fly when you are having so much fun.

Before we knew it, it was 4:15pm and we had another singer. This time it was a lady called Tanya, and would you believe it we were all up dancing and singing again. More 50s music was sung and a few more recent songs, which she sang brilliantly.

Again before we knew it, a gorgeous buffet was laid out for us to indulge in. There was a variety of food, again prepared by our chef and it was lovely.

At 5:15pm, the music stopped but we were all wearing our smiles all-night long and some of us even felt young again.

The conversations continued to flow as we reminisced over our very busy but exciting and fun day. Now we have another memory to add to our collection.

By Sianne Kennedy (activities co-ordinator)