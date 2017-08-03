Lucy amongst the medals for Team GB in Belgium

The Coup de la Jeunesse is a European rowing competition for under-18 athletes, raced over the full 2,000m Olympic distance.

This year it was held in Hazwinkel in Belgium and attracted 12 countries.

Team GB sent a full squad and Nottingham Rowing Club’s Lucy Holgate was selected in both the GB women’s eight and the coxless four.

In a tight clash with the French eight, Lucy won a silver, with Spain winning the bronze.

The coxless four boated on the Saturday and confidently took the gold medal, ahead of France and Spain.

Sunday’s conditions were difficult with wind on the course, but the GB four again won gold ahead of France and Spain.

Lucy Holgate, although still a junior, is part of Nottingham Rowing Club’s high-performance group coached by Dez Atkins and Nikki Spencer.

Her three wins follow Anna Thornton’s gold in the women’s quad in Bulgaria last weekend at the World Under-23 Championships.