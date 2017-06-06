Locally-published book to support Cat Rescue

Millwood Cat Rescue in West Bridgford relies on donations and fundraising to keep the rescue running.

They save and look after stray, injured or sick cats and kittens before placing them for adoption.

Ronnie and her volunteers are truly devoted to all the cats that they rescue with Millwood now looking after and re-homing over 400 abandoned and mistreated cats and kittens every year.

Resident in Lady Bay, John Pankhurst, who is well known locally for clock restoration and winemaking, discovered Millwood Cat Rescue when we was looking for a replacement cat back in 2003.

He said “It soon became apparent that all the good work was heavily dependent on fundraising and donations.

“At the time I was repairing my own clocks but had begun to receive requests to repair clocks for other people.

“As an amateur I thought it inappropriate to charge people, so instead asked for donations for Millwood.”

In September last year, John was challenged to complete a verse of poetry about a neighbour’s cat which then expanded into a full poem.

A few more successful attempts about his and other Millwood Rescue cats gave rise to thoughts of creating a small book of poetry, which could be sold to benefit Millwood.

Others in the community heard about the poems and kindly provided photographs and illustrations for the book.

The 64-page book entitled ‘Cats’ Tales from Millwood’ is crammed full of witty poems and over 60 illustrations which John has now had published as a paperback.

John said “I am really pleased with the book as it has finally emerged, particularly as it has been a communal endeavour with many friends, It would have been impossible without their many artistic and professional contributions.

“As a result, the book is much larger than I had originally intended and required even more poems and illustrations but allowed for a theme to be developed throughout the book to tell the linked tales of 15 cats, 10 of them past and present mine, who have all been rescued by Millwood and have become happy and much-valued pets.”

The poems, allowing for some poetic licence, relate the stories and personalities of real live cats, some of whom can be seen at John’s Victorian home during the Lady Bay Open Gardens when his garden and clock workshop are both open and his home made wine available to try.

People interested in purchasing a copy of “Cats’ Tales From Millwood” for £7.99+ p&p can do so by emailing jclocksp@ntlworld.com or coming to this year’s Lady Bay Open Gardens 8th/9th July (2pm till 6pm) where they can buy a copy on the day. If anyone would like a preview then John can e-mail a sample poem and illustration.

The book will also be available for purchase at Millwood’s next Open Day (Sunday 11th June 11am till 3pm) with 100% of all profits from the book donated to Millwood.