Local woman turns her passion into a series of books

A local woman, who is passionate about wildlife, has written a series of books about animals with an aim to inspire children to read more.

Victoria Harwood wants youngsters to enjoy reading and at the same time, understand the importance of looking after animals.

She told The Local News: “It had always been my dream to write a book.

“Finally, years later, I achieved my dream. I focus on using my spare time to create stories that involve magic and adventure.

The books I have written are self-illustrated are being loved by children, as well as adults all over the world and as time goes on my characters are getting more and more popular.

“At the moment hedgehogs are on the decline quite badly, so I am trying to let people know about that as much as possible and how they can protect them in their gardens.

“I spend hours contacting various establishments to get advice that I can pass onto others and even had a reply from our local MP last year when I wrote to see if there was anything that government might be able to do to help our hedgehogs.

“I am currently in the process of my third book which I hope to launch at the end of March to beginning of April when the hedgehogs start to wake up from hibernation. I am extremely excited about book three.”

Victoria donates all her profits to wildlife charities and so far has raised almost £2,000 for wildlife charities.

“My books are about a lovable new kind of creature called Bushy the Bush-hog,” continued Victoria.

“With his best friend Fluffy the cat, he embarks on many adventures learning about new animals and insects in a fun and exciting way.”

Take a look at the Facebook page at

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bush-hog-tails/563458233738596