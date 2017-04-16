Local woman takes part in Virgin London Marathon to end mental health stigma

Cat Eden, 37 from Chilwell, will take on the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon to support children’s mental health charity, YoungMinds, this April. She will be running as part of Heads Together, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry’s campaign to change the conversation on mental health which brings together eight mental health charity partners, including YoungMinds.

Cat, a community staff nurse, decided to take on the mammoth running challenge and raise money for YoungMinds because her teenage daughter is currently battling anorexia nervosa, depression and anxiety.

One in four people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year, and an estimated 3 children in every classroom have a diagnosable mental health condition. YoungMinds is the UK’s leading charity committed to improving the emotional wellbeing and mental health of young people. The charity works with young people to campaign for better mental health services, and runs a parents’ helpline that supports more than 10,000 people every year.

YoungMinds is part of The Heads Together campaign, spearheaded by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry which aims to change the narrative surrounding mental health from one of stigma to one of support.

Cat said: “Being a young person in this modern world appears to be getting more and more challenging and mental health problems seem to be escalating. I do not want other families to go through what we have so lets help beat the stigma and talk about it!”

“I’m delighted to be running the London Marathon 2017 for YoungMinds with Heads Together. Everyone has a mental health and it’s crucial to be able to talk about problems that we face at any time in our lives -but especially when we’re young – and to trust that we will be met with support and understanding.

“Training has been gruelling, but it’s great to feel part of something that will help so many young people who are having difficulties with their mental health, and I’m glad to have raised £700 so far for the cause.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry said: “Since we launched Heads Together last May, we have seen time and time again that shattering stigma on mental health starts with simple conversations.

“When you realise that mental health problems affect your friends, neighbours, children and spouses, the walls of judgement and prejudice around these issues begin to fall. And we all know that you cannot resolve a mental health issue by staying silent.”

Sarah Brennan, Chief Executive of YoungMinds, said: “YoungMinds can’t thank Cat enough for all her efforts in training for the marathon, fundraising, and of course running on the big day.

“It never ceases to amaze me how dedicated our runners are to take on all 26.2miles of the Virgin London Marathon, a huge undertaking! The money raised will help us to continue our vital work improving the emotional wellbeing and mental health of children and young people throughout the UK.”