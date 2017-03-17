Local talent to appear at Victoria Centre

By Thomas Hewitt

A local singer is performing in front of spectators at the Victoria Centre later this month.

26-year-old Joanne Lovatt from Clifton, will be performing in the finals of Nottingham’s Top Talent 2017 competition on Saturday 18th of March at 12:30.

The competition, run by the Nottingham Post in association with Grosvenor Casino Nottingham, is designed to help find and showcase the region’s top local talent.

Normally performing in the band Lady Rose, Joanne will be taking to the stage solo to compete for the chance to win

They’ve been performing as Lady Rose for a few years but have now acquired a full band who will join them on stage at the Grosvenor Casino if they go on to win the competition.

Joanne says if she makes it through to the live stage of the competition “we’d play something jazzy and upbeat, and something that people know and love.”

She said: “It’s great to be performing in Victoria centre. it’s a huge honour for me personally to be following in the footsteps of Nottingham music legend the Xylophone man.

“Singing has always been a huge part of my life and I’m thrilled to be part of this event. I’ve been performing with James for a year under the name Lady Rose but now we’ve acquired a full band it may be time for a name change so we’re open to suggestions.

“I usually perform with my guitarist James, however, I’m going solo because we’re on quite early in the day and he refuses to play sober”

“I can’t wait take to the stage and show the audience the passion I have for singing and hopefully we’ll have a lot of fun too.”