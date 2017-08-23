Local solicitor to pedal his way to Paris

Roger Pitts, of Clifton-based solicitors Curtis Parkinson, is set to ride his bike all the way to Paris in an effort to raise money for the Armed Forces community.

Organised by The Royal British Legion, Roger will be joining 150 keen cyclists as they cover 460km (284 miles) to travel from London to Paris in just four days.

The Pedal to Paris challenge will raise funds for the thousands of serving and ex-Service people that the British Legion helps support.

Roger, a Managing Partner at Curtis Parkinson, explained: “I’m really looking forward to the challenge and it’s a fantastic way to raise money for a charity that helps improve the lives of thousands of Service people, veterans and their families each year.

Setting off on Thursday 31 August, Roger will finish the challenge in style as the final leg culminates in a ride toward the Arc de Triomphe on Sunday 3 September.

Roger, a highly experienced litigation solicitor, has had a keen interest in cycling for a number of years, but recent weeks have seen him step up his training.

He added: “It’s going to be quite tiring to cover that distance in just four days, so I’ve been preparing by steadily building up to distances of 100km plus during my weekend rides.

“I’m more than comfortable in Lycra and I’ve recently received my special Pedal To Paris cycling jersey so I’m raring to go!”

If you would like to support Roger and his fundraising, please visit: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/rogerpitts

To follow updates from Roger’s trip you can visit www.curtisparkinson.com/blog or follow Curtis Parkinson via Twitter or Facebook.