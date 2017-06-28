Local shopping centres help Bingham swimmers make a national splash

Swimmers from Bingham-based junior school Robert Miles have been competing on a national stage with the help of the Victoria Centre and Broadmarsh, who have sponsored the swimming team’s new kit.

Intu has donated over £500 to Robert Miles’ swimming team, which has funded brand-new kits for eight boys and girls and four members of staff.

The team of talented young swimmers – aged between nine and 11 – have already had a successful year, winning a number of trophies during the English Schools Swimming Association East Midlands Regional Championships.

This local success led to the team competing against schools from across the UK at the Primary Schools’ Championships in the open schools’ category.

Nigel Wheatley general manager at Intu in Nottingham, said: “When we heard Robert Miles’ team of amazing swimmers needed a new kit, we were delighted to help.

“We are really happy with the outcome, the team look so professional in their new Intu kits and we are proud to be their sponsor.

“We’re pleased to know that we have helped to boost the team’s morale, especially ahead of a national championship, where they performed superbly.”

During the English Schools’ Swimming Association Primary Schools Championships, Robert Miles’ team of dedicated swimmers competed against prestigious schools from London and the South West in A and B finals.

Head teacher at Robert Miles, Rob Gilbey, said: “We are so proud of our swimming team who have worked hard to achieve all of their success.

“During the national championships, we faced some tough competition, but thanks to Intu’s sponsorship we were able to present ourselves as a professional team in a new kit.

“We are so thankful to Intu for their support, the new kits will always act as a memento for our students and a reminder of all their amazing work – they didn’t want to take them off.

“I would also like to thank Schools’ Swimming Service and Calverton & Bingham Swimming Club for their on-going support and time.”