Local schools involved in higher education launch event

Year 12 students from around the city and county gathered at the Nottingham Council House at Market Square for a higher education launch event.

HE+ is a project run by the University of Cambridge for year 12 students around the country.

Last year, Peterhouse College Cambridge launched the first Nottingham Consortium, co-ordinated by the Becket School with 120 students taking part.

Following the success of last year’s programme the project has increased in size.

The project is aimed at students from the state sector who have the potential to make strong applications to the University of Cambridge and other research-intensive universities.

The aim of the project is to provide these students with activities to stretch and challenge them academically and also to provide them with support and guidance on how to make a competitive application to a top university.

Students participating in The Nottingham HE+ project attend a number of different events throughout the year.

At the recent launch event, students were introduced to the scheme, received guidance from the Cambridge Admissions team on applying to research led universities, heard from HE+ alumni and attended two masterclass sessions in their chosen subject stream of either physical sciences, life science, humanities or arts, languages and literature.

In February, students will have the opportunity to visit Cambridge and Peterhouse College to meet current students, view the facilities and continue their super-curricular subject work.

In March, students will attend a second event for a conference and graduation day with a range of super-curricular provision on offer in subject streams and sessions giving guidance on personal statements.

The schools participating in this year’s programme are The Becket School, Rushcliffe School, Southwolds Academy, Trinity School, South Notts Academy, Bluecoat Academy, Nottingham College, Bilborough College, The Nottingham Emmanuel School, George Spencer Academy and Redhill Trust Schools.