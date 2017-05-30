Local schoolchildren play at the City Ground

In association with the Premier League Primary Stars programme, Nottingham Forest Community Trust invited 150 local school children the dream opportunity of playing a tournament at the City Ground on the 16th May.

Teams of year 6 children from 15 schools, took to the pitch for the entire afternoon and were given VIP access to many areas of the ground, including the players tunnel and dressing room.

After a competitive and great spirited event, Coddington Church of England School ran out as eventual winners of the inaugural tournament.

Luke Wheatley , Marketing Communications Executive for the trust, told the Local News: “We wanted to give schools, that the club hadn’t previously engaged with, a taster of what the programme can offer, coupled with the unique and special experience of playing at the City Ground.”

In association with Premier League Primary Stars, the Nottingham Forest Community Trust are working in partnership with schools to develop the skills and ambitions of 5 to 11-year-old boys and girls across Nottinghamshire both on and off the sports field. The ethos is for the children to have fun, be healthy and have positive, sport filled futures.

To find out more about the Community Trust and the work it does, visit www.nottinghamforestinthecommunity.co.uk

Article by Jason Benksin.