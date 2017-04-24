Local scheme wins Lottery funding

A scheme led by Notts County Football Club has managed to successfully secure £50,000 in funding.

Primary Goals 2 (PG2), run by the club’s Football in the Community (FITC) initiative, won the money from the Big Lottery through ITV’s The People’s Projects.

The project managed to beat off stiff competition from four other charitable schemes in the East Midlands after a two-week voting period, and was announced as the winner on ITV News last month.

FITC is a Nottingham-based sports charity and has designed a unique schools’ project which, as a result of the funding, will be available for more schools in Clifton and Nottingham for another year.

The aim of the project is to help identify concerns early in order to help break the cycle of negative behaviours. Specially trained coaches will work with all pupils and specifically those who are identified as struggling socially and emotionally with low confidence or displaying poor, disruptive or withdrawn behaviour.

PG2 sessions have already been carried out in Clifton including at Nethergate Primary and Clifton Leisure Centre, and will be delivered in more primary schools in the estate from September.

Dave Crooks, Education Manager at FITC, is thrilled with the vote’s outcome and wants to thank the voting public:

He said: “This magnificent accomplishment is the result of thousands of people from across Nottinghamshire, and in some cases beyond, believing in and voting for PG2. The money we receive will go towards improving delivery of this powerful project to more schools and children within Nottinghamshire.

“We believe that by working together with school staff we can improve achievements, attitudes, attendances and positive behaviours whilst reducing social isolation. FITC would like to thank everyone who got involved with our campaign and provided us with their fantastic support.”

Article by Thomas Hewitt.