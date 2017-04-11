Local rugby players are going Down Under

Two local boys, Jack Pearson and Musa Moyo, from Nottingham Moderns Colts are off to play rugby in Australia.

Both boys joined Nottingham Moderns Juniors after they played in a City Schools festival at Moderns, when they were at secondary school.

Jack is a Clifton boy who attended Farnborough School and Musa is a Sneinton boy who attended Bluecoat School.

They played in a very successful side at Moderns, coached by Alistair Clark that was made up almost entirely of city boys from a range of city secondary schools.

This success marks another milestone of 60 years of rugby in the city dating from 1956 when the club was formed to provide rugby-playing opportunities for boys attending local secondary modern schools.

Jack and Musa have gained representative honours both playing for Notts.Lincs and Derbys RFU in the national County Championship competition, coached by a former Moderns player Dave Andrews.

Both players were then selected to join the Nottingham Academy, where they are coached by ex-Moderns captain Nick Carroll.

Both players have made their senior debuts for Nottingham Moderns RFC.

The club has worked really hard to raise £800 towards the cost of their time in Australia.It is a great opportunity to further their rugby careers.

The boys are going to Sydney for the Australian season, where they have places in the Eastern Suburbs RFC Academy.

The trip has been arranged by ex-Moderns captain and Leicester Tigers Academy coach Mike Penistone who now coaches in Australia.

In partnership with Eastern Suburbs, Mike has found the boys work and accommodation in Bondi Beach.

Mike said: “This is a chance of a lifetime, playing rugby in another country making new friends and experiencing all that Australia has to offer.”

When the boys return they will be playing at Moderns and helping the club to sustain its position at a higher level of club rugby, having gained promotion this season.

They will also continue to become fully-qualified coaches and assist in developing players in the club’s flourishing junior section .

Dave Hassall, head of rugby development at Moderns, said: “The club has really got behind Jack and Musa in their quest for a new experience.

“We hope that they return better players but more importantly as role models for all the other junior players at the club.”

Musa (left) and Jack (right) are pictured with Alistair Clark.