Local News job vacancy

The Local News is recruiting for someone to manage the distribution of our titles.

The successful applicant will need to be able to drive, be active and enjoy working both indoors and outdoors.

They will also need be flexible with their working hours from Monday to Friday.

Hours and pay are negotiable with the successful applicant.

The role will include recruitment of distributors, building relationships with local businesses – and ensuring titles are delivered on time and correctly each month.

The successful applicant will need good communication skills and be confident in dealing with the public.

Please send your CV via email iain@nottinghamlocalnews.com or send by post to 1a Blake Road, West Bridgford, Nottingham, NG2 5JJ.