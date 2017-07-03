Local News attends Swatch Skin Launch

On Thursday 29th June Swatch invited the Local News to the launch of their new Skin watch Collection. The Swatch watch has grown from a uniquely valuable timepiece to a re-designed masterpiece which is now a consumer’s must have with fan’s around the world. Swatch has a huge range of watches in an array of different colours, designs and materials which appeal to everyone. Whether you are looking for a sleek work watch or a fantastic statement piece, Swatch delivers.

Adding to their Swatch Skin Collection are 12 new designs to suit every occasion – a favourite from our team members Hollie and Carly, is the new SKINSPARKS watch which even has stunning Swarovski crystals on the watch face.

The event began with a show-around of the new range at the Swatch store in Nottingham’s intu Victoria Centre, with healthy nibbles to compliment the launch’s hashtag #YOURMOVE, we were shortly whisked off to Signature Dance Studio’s. The #YOURMOVE tag line ran alongside the launch to promote the ease of movement when wearing a watch from the new SKIN collection.

Reaching the studio’s, and wearing our Swatch t-shirts, we then became the newest street dance crew and were put through our paces by the studio’s dance teacher, Petiri Hall.

To check out the new Swatch Skin collection, head to their website www.swatch.com or visit the Swatch store at intu’s Victoria Centre.

Article by Hollie Rowson-Dilks