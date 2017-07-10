Local musicians join the band

Nottingham Concert Band held a free open rehearsal, inviting local amateur musicians – including adult learners and returners – to join them for the evening.

Some 75 players gathered at Jesse Gray School in West Bridgford, which is the band’s weekly rehearsal venue, to play through a selection of music chosen specially for the event.

Opening with a lively arrangement of pop classic Laughter in the Rain, music director Robert Parker and associate conductor Ashley Parnell led the augmented band through the challenges of Yager’s Third Suite, the drama of Sospan Fach by contemporary composer Gareth Wood, the soaring melody of the traditional Swedish Folk Song and the regal pomp of Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral.

The evening ended with an exuberant medley from The Lion King.

“What a great experience for all who took part,” said Jeff Fry, who is chairman of Nottingham Concert Band’s Management Committee.

“We met some new players, welcomed old friends, explored some exciting music and generally had a great evening.

“I must extend a huge vote of thanks to everyone who attended, to all those who helped make it happen and to Robert and Ashley for leading from the front.”

Founded in 1991, Nottingham Concert Band comprises 60+ regular members of woodwind, brass and percussion sections and performs all over the East Midlands.

Enquiries about membership and concerts are always welcome, contact Jeff on 01949 860126 or email music@nottinghamconcertband.org

The band is profiled on Facebook and at www.nottinghamconcertband.org