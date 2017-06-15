Local musicians are invited to join the band for a night

Nottingham Concert Band is holding a free open rehearsal for adult musicians – including learners and returners – on the evening of Tuesday 4th July 2017.

The rehearsal will run from 7:15pm to 9:30pm at Jesse Gray School on Musters Road in West Bridgford (NG2 7DD) and will provide an opportunity for proficient sight-readers to play through a selection of wind band music in the company of like-minded amateur musicians.

“If you’re an adult brass or woodwind player and want to join the band for the night, then just bring your instrument and a music stand and we’ll find you a seat, even if you’ve not played much recently,” says music director Robert Parker, who will be steering the massed musicians through a mixed programme.

“Percussionists are also welcome – though please let us know that you’re coming so we can make sure there’s enough kit to go round.”

Places are limited and participants should be aged 16 or over. Anyone wishing to take part is invited to register their interest by contacting Jill or Jeff on 01949 860126 or via music@nottinghamconcertband.org .

Founded in 1991, Nottingham Concert Band is an independent community wind band comprising 60 or so adult members from across the county and beyond.

Rehearsals are held weekly in West Bridgford and enquiries about membership and concerts are always welcome. For details, log-on to www.nottinghamconcertband.org or visit the band’s Facebook page.