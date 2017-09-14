Local member of youth parliament to take part in UK’s largest youth consultation

Sikander Khan, elected youth parliament member for Newark and Sherwood, is taking part in this year’s Make Your Mark ballot, the largest consultation of young people in the country.

In a national annual ballot running until 6th October, young people across the country will be asked what issues matter most to them, in order to determine what is debated by the UK Youth Parliament in the House of Commons on 10th November.

Voting takes places both online and through ballot papers issued in schools and youth centres throughout the UK.

Ten topics will be available to choose from on the Make Your Mark ballot paper, with the five most popular topics among young people going on to be discussed by members of youth parliament in their November debate, chaired by the speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow MP and broadcast live on BBC Parliament.

Last year, the Make Your Mark ballot saw nearly 980,000 young people voting, making it the largest youth consultation of its kind in the UK.

Seventeen-year-old MYP Sikander Khan, who will be running the Make Your Mark campaign in Newark and Sherwood, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for all young people to be involved with creating change in their local community by voting for issues that are important to them. I hope this campaign will be engaging and make people feel that their voices are being heard.”