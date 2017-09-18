Local man to join England cricket players getting on their bikes for charity

England Test players Marcus Trescothick, Rob Key, Tim Bresnan, Michael Vaughan, Ashley Giles, Matthew Maynard and Gavin Hamilton will be getting on their bikes in October to raise money for the PCA Benevolent Fund and the Tom Maynard Trust on Big Bike Ride 3.

The players will be joined by West Bridgford’s Peter Ford who is looking forward to taking part in the ride for a second time.

He said: “I completed the Big Bike Ride 2 in 2015 and the combined elements of great camaraderie, real physical challenge and help for two wonderful causes made the ride a unique and special experience.

“Those elements will provide the same incentive to complete the BBR3, starting at the PCA’s home in Edgbaston and finishing at the Tom Maynard Trust’s home in Cardiff.

“The thought of cycling into the city of my birth with some of my heroes of cricket adds a final gloss to a super event.”

The first two Big Bike Rides in 2013 and 2015 raised more than £320,000 and this year’s event takes on added significance as 2017 is the Professional Cricketers’ Association’s 50th anniversary. A Legacy Year Appeal has been launched to raise an extra £250,000 for the PCA Benevolent Fund.

Big Bike Ride 3 will be launched with a dinner at Warwickshire’s Edgbaston headquarters on October 12 with the riders setting out on their 362-mile journey early the next morning.

Big Bike Ride 3, which is generously sponsored by Full-Time Cover insurance and Sanderson Contracts, will start at Edgbaston on October 13 and travel via Sheffield, the Peak District, the Cheshire Plain, Shropshire, Worcestershire, Herefordshire, Gloucestershire and South Wales to the SSE SWALEC Stadium in Cardiff where Tom Maynard, who died in tragic circumstances in 2012, played his formative cricket and where the Trust set up in his name is based.

The peloton of cricketers, which includes past and current county players, PCA and England and Wales Cricket Board staff, sponsors and cricket fans, will stop off at community cricket clubs along the way, a popular feature of Big Bike Ride 2 in 2015 which linked the recreational and professional games. Four grounds which have staged county cricket – Sheffield Collegiate, Buxton, Lydney and Abergavenny– will be hosting the Big Bike Ride 3 cyclists.

Maynard, Tom’s father, and Trescothick will be taking part in their third Big Bike Ride and they will again cycle every yard of the 362 mile route, just as they did in 2013 and 2015.

Former Kent captain Key, who is now a Sky Sports commentator, rode the first four days in 2015 but has committed to the full five days this year.

Bresnan, the Yorkshire all-rounder and the county’s PCA representative, will be a first time rider along with Vaughan, a keen cyclist, who will take in the second day which starts at Sheffield Collegiate, the club where his career began, and finishes in Nantwich.

Giles, an Ashes winner under Vaughan’s captaincy in 2005, will ride the fourth day from Worcester’s New Road headquarters to Monmouth School, a route which will take in the Malvern Hills and the Forest of Dean.

Hamilton, the former England and Scotland all-rounder, now works as the PCA’s Business Development Manager and he will be part of a strong PCA contingent which includes Chairman Daryl Mitchell, Chief Executive David Leatherdale and Personal Development and Welfare Managers Mark Wallace, Matthew Wood, Tom Jones and Charlie Mulraine.

Ceri Maynard, Tom’s sister, will be taking part in her first Big Bike Ride while Surrey Chief Executive Richard Gould and Chairman Richard Thompson will be among the elite group of cyclists who have ridden in all three.

All proceeds from Big Bike Ride 3 will be shared between the PCA Benevolent Fund and the Tom Maynard Trust.

The PCA Benevolent Fund was set up in 2000 and supports past and present cricketers and their immediate family members in times of hardship and upheaval.

The Tom Maynard Trust was set up in 2012 and supports aspiring young sports people in a number of ways including sponsorship of the PCA’s annual Rookie Camp.