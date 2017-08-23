Local independent Gurkha One scoops national restaurant award

The independently-owned Indian Nepalese restaurant Gurkha One, which specialises in authentic fine dining, has scooped another award to add to its honours.

The Nottinghamshire restaurant was crowned Restaurant of the Year: East Midlands at the prestigious English Curry Awards, last night (Monday 21 August). Attended by 350 industry representatives, the ceremony took place at the Manchester Mercure Hotel.

Owner and manager Jamil and his partner Michaela Lymbery attended the event with members of their team and were presented with the award at the seventh annual showcase honouring restaurants and restauranteurs within the industry.

“We’ve had our sights set on this award for some time now so we’re delighted to have been honoured by the English Curry Awards in the company of all our contemporaries. It is incredibly important to us to have a place amongst the best restaurants within the industry,” said Jamil.

Gurkha One, which opened in the Nottinghamshire village of Rolleston in 2016 has built its reputation for high quality and authentic dishes accompanied by a very personal service. It now ranks within the top five Nottingham restaurants on TripAdvisor.

Jamil continued: “We are known for our food and our regulars tell us the reason they come back to us over again is because the menu offers something our competitors don’t. We use high quality ingredients in all our dishes which are created by our native Nepalese chef. These dishes really represent the region and the beautiful flavours it produces.”

Nepali spring rolls, Ginga Maccha chilli king prawn, Murgh Makhani, Batuwa and Lasuni Kadai and Nepalese Lamb Kandi are amongst Gurkha One’s most popular dishes.

Located in the village pub The Crown, both Jamil and Michaela are passionate about providing a friendly atmosphere true to the pub’s original style.

Michaela said: “Our dedicated bar area offers a range of fine wines, draught beers on tap and a choice of artisan gins. It was very important for us to re-establish the pub’s real ale reputation and we have been welcomed very warmly in the village.”

The award is added to the restaurant’s impressive honours which include Best Restaurant overall 2015 and Best Restaurant Manager 2016, English Curry Awards.

