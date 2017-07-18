Local HS2 protest gathers momentum as government reveals winners of building contracts

Local opposition to H2 has gathered momentum with over 1,000 people signing the StopHS2 petition.

The high-speed rail link with provide a link from the East Midlands to London in under one hour and the East Midlands hub station will be based at Toton.

The route will go through the Borough of Broxtowe and includes a 60-foot viaduct close to homes in Trowell.

John Slater, a member of the Trowell Stop HS2 group, said: “I would like to make one thing clear – we are not against the upgrade and modernisation of the UK rail network.

“We just believe, based on the myriad of evidence available, that HS2 is not the right way to do it.

In my job I visit 400 to 500 homes in Stapleford every week and I have yet to find anyone who is in favour of HS2.

“I think this confounds Anna Soubry’s assertion that most of her constituents are in favour of HS2.

“Only a handful of people declined to sign the petition and seemed to think it was all about the viaduct – and getting it moved from ‘our back yard’.

“This is definitely not the case. Yes, the route through Trowell with a viaduct is a big concern.

“But our major objection to HS2 is the enormous sums of money being lavished on it, without any alternative options being considered or even looked at.

“History shows us that high-speed rail projects as big as this – HS2 will be the biggest infrastructure project in UK history – never achieve the economic benefits forecast at the outset.

“It has to be time now to re-assess and review how this project has ever got this far.”

Winners of building contacts revealed for HS2

The government have recently announced £6.6b worth on contracts to build the first phase of HS2 between Birmingham and London.

UK firms Carillion, Costain and Balfour Beatty are just some of the consortiums chosen to build tunnels, bridges and embankments of the first stretch of line.

The government say these contracts will support 16,000 jobs, with trains set to start running in 2026.

Chris Grayling, transport secretary, said: “As well as providing desperately-needed new seats an better connecting our major cities, HS2 will help rebalance our economy.”