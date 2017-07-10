Local golf course hosts family fun day to celebrate bright future

Edwalton Golf Course has secured a bright future and will remain a popular community facility for the next eight years. Last year Rushcliffe Borough Council signed a contract with Glendale Golf, which has run the Wellin Lane course since 2002, protecting the future of Edwalton Golf Course until 2025.

Heralded as one of the top ten public courses in the UK for its individuality and quality, Edwalton is renowned for its relaxed, tranquil and friendly atmosphere. Rushcliffe Borough Council owns the 43 hectare site and the land is currently identified in the Local Development Plan as safeguarded land, meaning that it’s not allocated for development at the current time.

In February 2016, Rushcliffe’s Cabinet set up a councillors’ working group to review the future of Edwalton Golf Course. The Group undertook a tour of the facilities, considered national and local golf provision and trends and looked at a number of case studies from other local authorities. In May this year, they recommended that the Council should support this community asset, giving both Glendale Golf and the Council the opportunity to realise their investment in the site, until the end of the existing contract.

Following on from this recommendation, the Council has committed to invest £75,000 in the site, along with £50,000 from Glendale and the clubhouse has already seen a renovation, with an upgraded bar and restaurant, plus refurbished toilets, showers and meeting rooms. The meeting rooms are available for general hire for community groups and private parties. To show off their new facilities, and launch their new fun course (which is ideal for the whole family) Edwalton Golf Centre is holding a free family fun day on Saturday 15 July from 10am to 4pm. There’ll be a chance to try out the fun course with Snag golf equipment, have a go at the new craze that is footgolf plus a bouncy castle, a BBQ and free golfing tips from the Pros. The idea of the new fun course is that families can all play together, regardless of age or ability. The course rules are also easier and less ‘stuffy’ than your average game of golf.

Debbie Mason, Portfolio for Community and Leisure at Rushcliffe Borough Council said: “We recognise that the golf course is valued by the community which is why we’ve signed a lease for the next 8 years and invested £75,000 in refurbishing the facility. “The number of golfers using the course has been declining, in line with the national trends, but Edwalton has seen more people taking up golf-related activities such as footgolf. It’s also had an increase in the amount of people using its clubhouse facility for social events, and the site is used by local residents for dog-walking on public footpaths and as an accessible green space in this area. We’re delighted to have helped keep this facility as part of the local community.”

Simon Williams from the golf course said: “Glendale Golf are extremely excited to be launching our new fun course at Edwalton. Our aim is that the course will become a place where families can share time together doing golf-themed activities and an asset to the local community for all kinds of leisure activities and social gatherings.”