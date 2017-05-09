Local girls help build a 500-strong ‘Ginormous Choir’ in a day

An amazing 500 members of Girlguiding Nottinghamshire gathered in Nottingham’s Albert Hall to build a ‘Ginormous Choir’ in just a day.

Those taking included members of Rainbows (aged 5-7), Brownies (7-10), Guides (10-14), Rangers & Senior Section (14-25), plus adult leaders and volunteers from all over the county.

Amongst a contingent from Beeston & Chilwell Division were Niamh Perry (6) and Rebecca Sunderland (6) of 3rd Beeston Rainbows.

Both girls were very excited to be singing with so many other people and said their favourite song was Under The Sea because because it’s easy to learn”.

They sang alongside girls from Attenborough & Toton Division, including Scarlett Davis-Hill (7) and Libby Baker (7) of 3rd Attenborough Rainbows.

The pair said they loved singing with all the other Rainbows and their favourite song was also Under The Sea.

The day’s activities were led by a team from community arts organisation Music for Everyone, who steered the scratch choir through a selection of well-loved tunes from favourite Disney movies.

The morning was filled by group workshops and rehearsals, with each age group given their own songs to work on, and the event closed with an informal concert where the ‘Ginormous Choir’ sang for their families and friends.

Girlguiding Nottinghamshire’s County Commissioner Jackie Brocklehurst sang along with the girls during rehearsals, opting to join the audience for the concert.

She said: “It was great to see so many of our members of all ages working – and singing – together.

“Girlguiding is all about trying new challenges in a non-competitive, girls-only environment, which is exactly what we’ve done here.”