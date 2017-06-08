Local football club looking for new junior players

West Bridgford-based Holy Spirit Celtic Sports Club (HSC) was established in 2006.

HSC provides an opportunity for children to play football and enjoy football in a fun and safe environment in West Bridgford.

Their club ethos means they run mixed ability youth football teams.

Based at the Becket School, the current under-11 Red team was established in 2015 and have successfully completed two seasons.

They have established a deserved reputation for a friendly and sporting approach to the game, achieving the Notts Girls & Ladies League Respect award in their first season in 2016.

They are now looking for new players for the start of the forthcoming 2017-18 season, because of the transition into under-12s nine-a-side from September 2017.

Current school years 5 and 6 are welcome to play. Training sessions take place on a Wednesday evening with matches being played Sunday morning.

Open training sessions are currently being held on Wednesday evenings at Alford Road, West Bridgford at 6pm.

If you are interested in attending or would like further information, please contact team manager Simon Cooper on simonr_cooper@yahoo.co.uk.

You can also visit their website at www.holyspiritceltic.org.