Local football club creating history

West Bridgford Colts FC were formed in 1990 with the purpose of providing football for children in the local community.

Under the club’s management and direction, WBFC was formed in 2011 – the club’s first men’s team to provide children the opportunity to keep playing football beyond the age of 18.

During the first five years the team won three promotions as it progressed through the Notts Senior league structure into the East Midlands Counties League.

The team has now completed its sixth season and won the East Midlands Counties league title, meaning it will be promoted once again.

To enter a league at step six and win it at the first attempt, is unprecedented in the EMCL history

The club say they would like to place on record its thanks to their two managers Chris Marks and Stuart Robinson, all the players and all the back room staff that have made this remarkable achievement possible.

The club has applied to be promoted to the Midlands Football league.

With additional ground improvement plans in place, the ground and facilities have been approved for promotion by the FA. The club is therefore fully supporting the team’s promotion.

If anyone would like more information, or is interested in joining the club or sponsoring the team please contact the club secretary Adrian Clark on 07791 633221 or via adrianmclark@btinternet.com.