Local estate agent encourages the community to get into the Christmas spirit

The teams at local estate and letting agents, Alasdair Morrison & Partners are starting a Christmas fundraising effort that they hope will encourage their customers and the local community to think about and donate to others less fortunate than themselves this Christmas.

For the month of December, Reverse Advent Calendars have been placed in their Newark and Southwell offices and customers and staff are being asked to donate a much-needed item each day of December to fill the advent calendars up.

Said Dawn Cox, Office Manager at Newark: “We’ve had a very successful year in business and have been able to help many people move into their dream homes. But that got us thinking about those who won’t be so lucky this Christmas and who might be in need of a little extra help.

“So instead of a traditional Advent Calendar where you take something from it each day in December, we thought it would be a good idea to reverse the calendar and add something to it each day. And why not make it items that can help our local community who are in need?”

The items being collected at Alasdair Morrison & Partners will be donated to Newark Foodbank, who have been helping local people in crisis for over four years by helping to combat poverty and hunger in our community.

Lesley Marshall, Newark Foodbank Manager said: “We don’t think anyone in our community should have to face going hungry. And this is especially poignant during the festive period. This is a lovely idea and we are very grateful to the teams at Alasdair Morrison & Partners and everyone who can donate to the Reverse Advent Calendar for their thoughtfulness and generosity.”

Business Development Manager and Valuer, Chris Pick said: “We’re really hoping that the local communities in Southwell and Newark will help us collect lots of non-perishable items so we can help as many local people as possible this Christmas.”

The items added to the Reverse Advent Calendar will be donated to the Newark Foodbank on 18th December to allow enough time for them to be given to those in need in Newark, Southwell and the surrounding areas before Christmas.

If you are able to help, then please bring non-perishable items to the offices of Alasdair Morrison & Partners at 26 Kirkgate, Newark or 22 King Street, Southwell before 18th December. A shopping list of items can be found on the Newark Foodbank website: https://newark.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food/