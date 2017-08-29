Local dance students excel in examinations

Pupils from the Leonard School of Dance in West Bridgford have done exceptionally well in their recent Royal Academy of Dance ballet exams with all 41 candidates gaining merit or distinction.

Paige Curzon achieved distinction in two exams in the same session for grade eight and advanced one.

Paige, who is 16 years old, has been studying at Leonard School of Dance since she was three years old and has passed all her Royal Academy of Dance grades, higher grades and vocational grades up to and including advanced one with distinction.

In September, Paige will be pursuing her dream of becoming a professional dancer by starting full time vocational training at KS Dance in Cheshire.

Meanwhile, former student, Oscar ward – who reached the classical final of the BBC Young Dancer Competition 2017) – has secured a contract with the Opera Nationala Bucuresti and is now in Bucharest preparing for the new season.

Oscar trained at Leonard School from the age of seven years and then went on to complete his training at Ballet West in Scotland.

For enquiries about classes please contact Helen Leonard at leonardschool@hotmail.com or visit the website at www.leonardschoolofdanceltd.co.uk.