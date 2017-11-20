Local church launches Operation Heatwave

Catalyst Church launched Operation Heatwave two years ago. That’s the name for their fundraising project to raise £32,000 for a new heating system in our church building! They’ve raised £16,000 and need to find the same amount again to reach their goal.

They’re a vibrant, family friendly church located in Upper Saxondale, Nottingham.

Whilst they are a church full of people who love to make a difference wherever they are, their ability to operate effectively within their own building is considerably hindered by the cold.

The building is over one hundred years old and is deteriorating as a result of the cold. They want to restore it as a faith based community resource for people in Upper Saxondale. They also want to stop the cold causing other major issues such as damp and mould. Solving the heating issue will allow some of these problems to be addressed and help restore the church back to its former glory.

The church set up a go fund me page and have been humbled at tye donations that have been coming in fron near and far. If you’d like to donate to this worthy to use please see https://www.gofundme.com/operation-heatwave

They are also holding a Christmas Market at the beautiful building on the 25th November 2017, 10-3pm. All of the proceeds of which will go towards Operation Heatwave

Donating to this cause is one way that you can help to make a healthy change to the community and the world that we all live in.