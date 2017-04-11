Local businesses raise almost £900 for sports charity

Double Olympic silver medallist Richard Hounslow has been inspiring the city’s businesses and encouraging them to support the young sports stars of tomorrow at a charity lunch.

The lunch, held at Trent Bridge, raised £870 for SportsAid – a charity which supports the future generation of Olympians through funding.

Kyle Ross-Waddell, who has recently begun his training at the UK’s first Short Track Academy, was also presented with a cheque for £500.

“We’re delighted to be able to support more young people in Nottinghamshire through charitable events such as this business lunch,” said Tim Lawler, chief executive of SportsAid.

“We’ve been helping future sports stars like Kyle continue with their training for more than 40 years and it’s only through generous donations that we’re able to continue with this important work. It is an exciting time for British sport and I’d like to thank Nottingham’s businesses for showing such incredible support.

“We hope that young people across the county will continue to represent Britain on the international stage.”

SportsAid supported the likes of Sir Steve Redgrave and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill at the beginning of their careers. It continues to provide vital funding to young, local sportsmen and women, enabling them to reach their full potential.

Co-sponsors Nelsons Solicitors, Yorkshire Bank, Trent Bridge Cricket Club and patent and trade mark attorneys Adamson Jones, welcomed more than 50 attendees.

Richard Hounslow, renowned British slalom canoeist, talked about his successes as a silver medallist in Team GB to businesses in attendance. His career has taken him to both London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro’s 2016 Summer Olympic Games in the canoe doubles (C2) event.