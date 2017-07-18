Liver and stomach patients celebrate Charity-funded “revolutionary” innovation programme delivering earlier diagnosis and enhanced treatment

Patients with long-term liver and digestive conditions who have benefitted from the transformation of their services joined staff at Nottingham City Hospital to celebrate the conclusion of the innovative programme which delivered the changes, funded by Nottingham Hospitals Charity (Friday 14 July).

The Gastroenterology Direct and Complete project is now concluded after a three-year staged programme. Outcomes have allowed teams to fully integrate outpatients services into one location; introduce a new system helping avoid the need for multiple visits for different aspects of treatment; assist earlier diagnosis through a new testing process; and offer greater support for patients to self-manage their conditions when they are at home.

“Funding innovation within the NHS is incredibly important and we are delighted that patients now have access to improved facilities, reduced waiting times and more targeted support,” said Nottingham Hospitals Charity’s Director of Development, Nigel Gregory. “This significant investment is already having a big impact for people with debilitating stomach and liver conditions and it is rewarding to know our donors have made this possible.”

The £225,000 Innovation Funding from Nottingham Hospitals Charity was part of a three year programme which started in 2014. Patient Representative, Richard Pratt, talked at the event about how patients had been involved from the beginning in planning the new programme and how they had made a difference to patients’ experience of the service: “One of the things patients were telling us was that being put in a bed on a ward for their day case treatment was enough to make them feel ill! As a Patient Representative I passed this on and now we have the same treatment but people are sat in specialist chairs rather than beds for their treatment. It’s made all the difference.”

Consultant in Hepatology, Dr Emilie Wilkes said: “The Gastroenterology Direct and Complete project has revolutionised treatment for patients with liver disease, stomach or bowel problems. Through innovation funding by Nottingham Hospitals Charity we were able to make substantial changes to the way we arrange tests and treatment for patients who attend our service.

“This has reduced the number of times patients have to come to hospital and mean that we are able to diagnose and treat conditions earlier. For patients this has a huge impact; previously they waited up to three months to see a Gastroenterology specialist before any investigations were arranged – whereas these tests are now arranged as soon as the letter arrives from the GP, allowing us to treat patients earlier.”

She continued: “The programme has also delivered financial benefits by directing patients into the most appropriate service – which may not be always be a consultant appointment – and ensuring optimum coordination all along the patient management process.”

Over 780 daycase patients attended the new Gastroenterology unit over the last year and the enhanced integration of clinic appointments allowed people to reduce their hospital visits by 50 percent. The resulting feedback has been impressive, with a survey of 51 patients finding that 100 percent rated the new unit’s overall care as ‘very good’ or ‘excellent’