Live theatre comes to town

The Huddersfield-based Mikron Theatre Company are touring the country and performing a play called ‘In at the Deep End’ at various venues.

One such venue was the Poppy and Pint on Pierrepont Road in West Bridgford on Thursday 25th May.

The play tells the story of a factious family’s voluntary work for the RNLI and the ups and downs of family life, both on and off the water.

It also covered the founding of the RNLI, with the cast playing several different characters and playing a variety of instruments.

Admission was free with the cast taking up a collection at the end of the play.

On completion of the tour, Mikron have pledged to donate a percentage of the takings to the RNLI.

The West Bridgford branch of the RNLI were in attendance during the above performance with an information and souvenir stall.

Not only was it a most enjoyable evening, but it was keeping alive the age-old tradition of travelling players going from town to town and tavern to tavern to perform.

By Graham Christian