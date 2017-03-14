Litter pick on Grantham Canal

An organised litter pick took place along the Grantham Canal from the start of the canal at the River Trent to the vicinity of Morrison Supermarket at Gamston.

Twenty-five large black bags of litter were collected by the participants, mainly from the canal and towpath but also from the grass verge along Radcliffe Road and the rear of Morrison’s near the canal.

The filled black bags were collected by Streetwise on the following Monday.

The participants who gave up their time comprised of two families from the Lady Bay area, including four children, one family from Sneinton and another family from West Bridgford who live near the canal.

The event was organised by Charles Cook, a volunteer canal ranger for the Grantham Canal Society.

After a good morning’s work by all the participants, they were treated to a well-earned snack at Morison’s Supermarket.

The treat was kindly arranged by Morrison’s community champion Liz Beddall.

The Grantham Canal Society say they extend their gratitude to the work done by the team of volunteers who did a great job in cleaning up the litter, to Morrison’s community champion Liz Beddall and to Streetwise for collecting the 25 bags of rubbish.