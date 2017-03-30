Literature takes top billing at Magnus Academy as top authors visit

Magnus Church of England Academy in Newark hosted a literary week inspiring students with visits by famous authors and holding a ‘library lock-in’ where students spent three hours after school in the library reading.

Jane Johnson, Llader of Library and Resource Centre at the Academy said: “The‘Festival of Words had once again been a success.

“During the festival we were visited by award-winning author Kathryn Evans who talked to students about what inspired her own writing and to discuss books and reading.”

Kathryn also delivered an interactive writing workshop with students in Years 7, 8 and 9 which supported the literacy work students are currently doing.

Jane said: “We were also visited by Christopher Edge who entertained and amazed the group by explaining the science behind his nominated book ‘The Many Worlds of Albie Bright’ and recreating some of the experiments too. The event was a great success.”

During the authors’ visits, there were opportunities for students to buy signed books and to spend extra time in the library doing book themed activities.