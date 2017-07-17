Literature Festival a hit at local school

West Bridgford-based Nottingham Emmanuel School held its annual Literary Festival with more events, activities and guests than ever before.

Published author Andy Robb held workshops with students and talked about how he came to be a writer and what inspires his stories.

He said: “Working with the students from the Nottingham Emmanuel School was an absolute pleasure.

“On top of being polite and attentive, they were engaging, had some great questions up their collective sleeve and were happy to join me on my slightly bonkers approach to literature. I’d come back, any time.”

There was also a visit by the Hip Hop Shakespeare Company who talked to students about the similarities between the hip-hop form and the bard’s works.

Lorianne Tika-Lemba challenged preconceptions about both genres, saying: “Many of the issues that Shakespeare explored are the same human emotions and interactions that hip-hop talks about.

“They are both able to tap into the human heart and experience and that is what makes them both very current and relevant.

“I would encourage students not to over value or under value either, or fall prey to preconceptions because they are both surprisingly relevant to us all.”

Nottingham Emmanuel School’s librarian Paul Rogers said that the Literary Festival had been a great success.

“To finish off the week, 15 of our year 8 students were rewarded for their hard work in reading throughout the year with an overnight stay in London,” he said.

“We visited The Roald Dahl Museum in Great Missenden, saw Matilda in the West End at the Cambridge Theatre and on Saturday went to the O2 Arena to the Star Wars Identities Exhibition where students got to create their own Star Wars character and see the actual props and costumes from some of the films.

“All of the students got involved in the week and it was great to see so many of them excited about reading. Next year’s Literary Festival is already being planned, so watch this space.”